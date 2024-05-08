MARSHFIELD – Stephen Charles Cook of Bailey Island and Marshfield, Maine died at his home on April 29, 2024, after a long battle with diabetes and heart disease. He was Born Oct. 24, 1950, son of Charles Maurice Cook and Elaine Johnson Cook in Bath.

Stephen grew up on Bailey Island working at Cooks Lobster Pound and Cooks Lobster House at a very early age and loved the ocean. He was an entrepreneur having started many ventures in his life including selling prints of coastal scenes at the restaurant, writing and publishing his poetry magazine The Maine Edition, a seafood restaurant and live lobster company in Jacksonville, Fla. (also called Cooks Lobster House) and then his most successful company, Maine Sea Salt, which started with the water from Garrison Cove on Bailey Island. He and his wife moved the company to Marshfield in 2006 where he has resided since.

Stephen is survived by his wife, Sharon Gagnon Cook of Marshfield; his son, Thomas Charles Cook of Litchfield; his four siblings, Marsha Kallstrom of Florida, Kathy Lee Cook of Harpswell, Sharon Greenberg of Texas and David Cook of Florida. Stephen is also survived by six stepchildren, Lisa Keathley of Brunswick, Zoe Forest of Augusta, Christina Crabtree of Nevada, Christopher Gardner of Maryland, Greg Gardner of Brunswick and Amanda Brillant of Harpswell.

There will be a memorial service on Bailey Island later this summer. The date to be announced.

