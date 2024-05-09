BRUNSWICK – Marilyn Leona Allen Haskell, 87, died Friday May 3, 2024 at Maine Medical Center, Portland.

Services will be observed privately by family. Interment will be in Growstown Cemetery, Brunswick. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.

