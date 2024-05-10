NEWPORT NEWS, Va. -Meredith (Post) Bullett died Jan. 12, 2024. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday May 18, 2024 at the Berean Baptist Church, Cumberland Street, Brunswick. Interment will be in Varney Cemetery, Brunswick.

Arrangements are in the care of the Brackett Funeral Home, Brunswick.

Memorial contributions

can be made to:

Tedford Housing

PO Box 958

Brunswick, ME 04011

