NEWPORT NEWS, Va. -Meredith (Post) Bullett died Jan. 12, 2024. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday May 18, 2024 at the Berean Baptist Church, Cumberland Street, Brunswick. Interment will be in Varney Cemetery, Brunswick.
Arrangements are in the care of the Brackett Funeral Home, Brunswick.
Memorial contributions
can be made to:
Tedford Housing
PO Box 958
Brunswick, ME 04011
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.