HANOVER, Pa. – Joan Ann MacLeod Truesdale, 90, born at home in a snowstorm on Jan. 16, 1934, in Dover – Foxcroft, Maine, passed peacefully at home Tuesday, May 7, 2024, with her family by her side.

She was the daughter of Robert and Emma (Hitchborn) MacLeod; wife of Peter Truesdale Sr.; and mother of Heidi (Truesdale) Bosserman and Peter Truesdale Jr. (Julie), both of Hanover, Pa.; brother of Wayne MacLeod of Vassalboro; grandsons Nicholas Truesdale-Griel (Erica) of Cranston, R.I., Ian Bosserman of Hanover, Pa., and Cameron Bosserman of West Chester, Pa.

Ann was preceded in death by sisters Chrisy D. Laskey, and Roberta Pecci, both of Bath.

Ann was a 1952 graduate of Morse High School, Bath, and a 1955 graduate of Central Maine General Hospital of Nursing, Lewiston. Ann spent her entire career in nursing, eight years at CMG-MC in Maine, and 22 years at Hanover General Hospital, rising to Director of Nursing, before finishing her career at several hospitals and retirement homes in York County.

Ann enjoyed yard-saling and visiting thrift stores. (She never met one she didn’t like). She was an avid reader, frequently attending book sales. She would vacation in Maine at Popham Beach, and loved spending time with family and friends.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. As well as the funeral at Crosby Neal Funeral Home, Dexter, Maine, at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to

VNA of Hanover and Spring Grove,

440 Madison St.,

Hanover, Pa.

