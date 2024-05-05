CORNISH / LIMERICK – Michael Anthony Burbank passed away on May 1, 2024, after a brief battle with an extremely aggressive cancer. Michael was the most selfless, kind and caring man that many of us were blessed to know. His genuine smile and heart of gold will not be forgotten.

In his words…

I was born in Portland, at the former Osteopathic Hospital on Dec. 4, 1958, to parents, John F. and Pearl (Pendleton) Burbank. I was raised in Kezar Falls and was educated at local schools and was a 1976 graduate of Sacopee Valley High School. I enjoyed going to auctions, gardening, chair caning and cooking.

I worked as a floral designer for 34 years. The last 21 years at Barrows Greenhouses in Gorham. Then in 2008, my mother had a stroke and I got my Certified Nurses Assistant license to learn how to care for her. I also worked six years at Gorham House. I resigned from Gorham House in Jan. 2015 to care for my life partner, Eric Martin, of 38 years, until he passed in November 2015. I continued to care for my mother until she passed on Nov. 14, 2022. It was an honor and a privilege to have cared for Mom for 14 years.

I was predeceased by my life partner, Eric Martin; my parents; brother, John H. Burbank; nephew, Jeff Johnson, and niece, Yvonne Burbank.

I am survived by sisters Lucille, Dorothy, and Mary, brothers Bryan, Kenneth, Richard, and Robert; and many nieces and nephews; my sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Erin and Gary. I am also survived by my “special niece”, Heather, her husband, Brian, children, Brian, Kennadi, Sawyer and Walker, who brought me so much joy and happiness after the passing of Uncle E. Thank you.

Per my request, there will be no service and burial will be private at the Riverside Cemetery in Cornish.

Donations may be made to:

Friends of Feral Felines

643 Forest Ave.

Portland, ME 04101;

Sacopee Rescue Unit

P.O. Box 367

Parsonsfield, ME 04047

