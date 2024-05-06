The May meeting of the Merrymeeting Bay Chapter of Trout Unlimited will feature stories from members Ray Minchak and Steve Heinz about their fishing adventure in Cuba where they chased — and even caught — bonefish, tarpon and permit.

The May 21 meeting is free to attend and open to member and non-members. Social hour begins at 6 p.m. at Joshua’s Restaurant, 123 Maine St., and the presentation starts at 7 p.m.; dinner and drinks can be purchased.

The mission of Trout Unlimited is to conserve, protect and restore the area’s cold-water resources and the watersheds on which they depend. Trout Unlimited is the nation’s oldest and largest cold-water fisheries conservation organization dedicated to caring for and recovering America’s rivers and streams so younger generations can experience the joy of wild and native trout and salmon. Across the country, the organization brings to bear local, regional and national grassroots organizing, durable partnerships, science-backed policy muscle, and legal firepower on behalf of trout and salmon fisheries, healthy waters and vibrant communities.

