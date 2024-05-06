UNITY — Several people appeared to be in police custody Monday afternoon after a large law enforcement response that came following a report of shots being fired.

While Waterville Road, which is also Route 139, was not closed to through-traffic, an estimated 20 Maine State Police cruisers had lined the road shortly before 3 p.m., near the intersection of Waterville Road and Jacy Place. A Maine State Police armored vehicle and the Crisis Negotiation Team arrived not long after.

Two helicopters had also landed in a nearby field, one of which was confirmed to belong to the Maine Forest Service.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m., three people — two men and one woman — could be seen in handcuffs near the scene.

Shannon Moss, public information officer for the Maine Department of Public Safety, confirmed that state police were at the scene and assisting the Maine Forest Service. Jim Britt, communications director for the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry, said Forest Service leadership were headed to Unity Monday afternoon.

This story will be updated.

