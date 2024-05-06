FREEPORT — Rosie Panenka had a double and single to lead Freeport past Lincoln Academy 6-2 in softball action Monday.

Celia Cobb added a pair of singles for the Falcons (7-0). Ciara Daly added a double for Freeport and Izzy George got the complete-game win, striking out five.

The Eagles fell to 2-5.

EDWARD LITTLE 13, BRUNSWICK 0: Naomi Valcin hit a grand slam and a three-run home run and Kassidy Lobb pitched a no-hitter as the Red Eddies vanquished the Dragons in Brunswick.

Lobb struck out eight batters and didn’t issue any walks. She also hit a double.

Valcin finished with seven RBIs and scored three runs. Izzy Jalbert tallied two hits and drove in two runs, and Tiana Avila had two hits, scored two runs and drove in one run.

BASEBALL

EDWARD LITTLE 10, BRUNSWICK 0: Ben DuBois had three RBIs and three runs scored as the Red Eddies earned the win in Brunswick.

TJ Kramarz, Ben DuBois and Brooks Beaudry each had three RBIs for Edward Little (3-6), and teammates Eli St. Laurent and Beaudry doubled. Owen Scott pitched six innings and had eight strikeouts to earn the win.

Liam Scholl pitched for four innings and struck out five for Brunswick (4-4) after Ben Perry pitched two innings and struck out four.

BOYS LACROSSE

WELLS 15, FREEPORT 3: Calvin Chase and Connor Whitten posted four goals each while Nathan Bolduc and Kevin Bolduc added three apiece, leading the Warriors (6-0) to the win in Wells.

Finnian McCarthy, Trevor Richards and Randall Walker also scored for Freeport (4-3).

