The Portland Sea Dogs open a six-game series against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Tuesday night and Red Sox pitcher Brayan Bello is scheduled to start for the Sea Dogs as part of a rehab assignment.

Game time is 6 p.m. at Hadlock Field in Portland.

Bello, 24, was the starter on Opening Day for the Red Sox and is 3-1 in five games with a 3.04 ERA and 26 strikeouts over 26 2/3 innings. He was placed on the injured list on April 24 with right lat tightness.

Bello appeared in 22 games with the Sea Dogs over parts of the 2021 and 2022 seasons where he was a combined 6-5 with a 3.56 ERA with 135 strikeouts over 101 innings. On May 5, 2022, he threw a complete-game, seven-inning no-hitter in the second half of a doubleheader against Reading. It was the fifth no-hitter in Sea Dogs history.

MLB: Cleveland placed outfielder Steven Kwan, who leads the AL with a .353 average, on the 10-day injured list Monday with a left hamstring strain he sustained while running down a fly ball over the weekend.

• Texas Rangers rookie outfielder Wyatt Langford was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain before the Rangers opened a four-game series in Oakland and was retroactive to Sunday, the day after Langford exited a game at Kansas City. He appeared to slow up when running to first base on a soft grounder in the fifth inning Saturday.

• Right-hander Mike Clevinger – who got a late start to the season after finalizing a $3 million, one-year contract on April 4 – was recalled by the Chicago White Sox from Triple-A Charlotte to start Monday night’s game at the Tampa Bay Rays.

FOOTBALL

NFL: The Los Angeles Chargers added some depth to their wide receiver room by signing DJ Chark Jr.

Chark had 35 receptions for 525 yards with Carolina last season, and led the team with five receiving touchdowns. He was a second-round pick by Jacksonville in 2018 and spent four seasons with the Jaguars before going to Detroit in 2022.

Chark’s best season was in 2019, when he had 73 receptions for 1,008 yards and eight touchdowns.

GOLF

PGA CHAMPIONSHIP: Talor Gooch of LIV Golf gets to play in at least one major this year. He announced Monday on social media that he received an invitation to play in the PGA Championship next week.

The PGA of America is not expected to release the full field until Tuesday as it waits to hear back from all the players who were offered invitations for Valhalla.

CYCLING

GIRO d’ITALIA: Belgian rider Tim Merlier won the third stage of the Giro d’Italia after race leader Tadej Pogacar almost caught the sprinters by surprise in a breathtaking finale on Monday.

