Paintings in Oil: A Group Exhibit of Visual Art

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Through March 31. Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Peaks Island. richardboydpottery.com

With a Casco Bay Lines rate hike looming, now’s the time to make your way to Peaks Island to check out the “Paintings in Oil” group exhibit at the Richard Boyd gallery. It’s a short walk from the dock to see the annual show, featuring realism and impressionism painted en plein air and in traditional indoor studios. After feasting your eyes on Casco Bay on the way over, your vision will be captivated by maritime and landscape works by CR Bryant, Patricia Chandler, Carrin Culotta, Kevin Daley and HM Saffer II.

‘And Then There Were None’

7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 2 p.m. May 19 and 26. City Theater, 205 Main St., Biddeford, $30, $25 Sunday. citytheater.org

City Theater presents the stage adaptation of Agatha Christie’s 1939 murder mystery “And Then There Were None.” Ten strangers are summoned to a remote island, all with skeletons in their closets. When bodies start piling up, no one is safe as the verses of an evil nursery rhyme play out in all-too-real fashion.

Mother’s Day Sip & Shop

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. 317 Main Community Music Center, 317 Main St., Yarmouth. 317main.org

If you still need to find the perfect gift for your mother and want to have a great time doing it, head to Yarmouth for the Mother’s Day Sip & Shop. At 317 Main’s Founders Hall, you’ll find a curated craft market loaded with goodies like chocolate, cheesecake, flowers and handmade items from 20 vendors. There will also be live music, and you can sip on champagne while you figure out what will put a smile on that special lady’s face.

Echoes: Stories and Songs Across Time

3-8:30 p.m. Saturday. Abyssinian Meeting House, 75 Newbury St., Portland. free. portlandovations.org

Indigo Arts Alliance and Portland Ovations present Echoes: Stories and Songs Across Time, a program of community events including a performance by Black Haitian-American composer, violinist and activist Daniel Bernard Roumain. His 7:30 p.m. performance will happen outside on the grounds of the Abyssinian Meeting House, listed on the National Register of Historic Places and recognized as a northern hub of the Underground Railroad and the anti-slavery movement. Events leading up to it include Eastern Cemetery tours, from 3-5:30 p.m., and a 5 p.m. performance at Indigo Arts Alliance, featuring Roumain and other artists.

Taylor’s Version: A Swiftie Dance Party

8:30 p.m. Saturday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $17 in advance, $20 at the door. statetheatreportland.com

Leave your cardigan at home, because Taylor’s Version: A Swiftie Dance Party will generate plenty of heat as you and your crew spend the night cutting a rug to a huge amount of Swift tunes. The DJs will spin tracks from her entire career, and you’ll be rubbing elbows with like-minded fans who are still on a high from the release of “The Tortured Poets Department” on April 19.

