Cumberland Town Councilors Mark Segrist, Shirley Storey-King and Ronald Copp will not seek re-election for one at-large council seat in the June 11 election.

Mark Franco, Tanner Storey, and Denise Thorsson will vie for one at-large council seat next month. Franco is a lifelong Maine resident with a double-major degree from Bowdoin College in economics and government and legal studies. He and his family moved from Falmouth to Cumberland in 2017, and Franco has served on the board of the Val Halla Golf Association and as president of the VHGA.

Storey is a fourth-generation Cumberland resident who says he is seeking election to give back to the community that has “welcomed and served” his family for nearly a century.

“I want to help Cumberland continue to grow in a sustainable and fiscally responsible manner without sacrificing the unique rural charm surrounding us,” Storey said in his Meet the Candidates bio on the town website.

Thorsson is an Air Force veteran who moved to Cumberland with her family in 2022. She is currently a Cumberland/North Yarmouth Lions Club member, and regularly attends town meetings and workshops.

Town Councilor West

Helene DiBartolomeo and Geoffrey Michalak are competing for one Town Councilor West seat in the June election. DiBartolomeo previously served as the town finance director.

“Now that the town manager is retiring, I believe it’s important to have as many town councilors as possible who are well versed in town business,” DiBartolomeo said in her Meet the Candidates bio.

Michalak was born and raised in Cumberland, and has continued to reside in Cumberland most of his adult life. He has a degree in industrial management from the University of Southern Maine, and worked for the town of Cumberland’s Public Works and Fire departments while attending college.

Town Councilor Foreside

Andrew Magoun and George Turner are running for one Town Councilor Foreside seat next month. Magoun moved to Cumberland from Washington, D.C., in 2012, where he spent nine years as an intelligence analyst with the Department of Defense. He is a board member of the Portland Parks Conservancy.

Turner has extensive council experience, having served in Cumberland as a member of the Lands and Conservation Commission, Coastal Waters Commission and the Planning Board.

SAD 51 School Board

Jeffery DiBartolomeo, Jesse Lamarre-Vincent, Abraham Suresh and Sean Thurston will vie for two seats on the SAD 51 School Board this June.

DiBartolomeo moved to Cumberland in 2019 with his family. He is a finance professor at USM and the father of a Greely student. In his Meet the Candidates bio, DiBartolomeo said he firmly believes that all community members and stakeholders should have a say in the direction of the school district.

Lamarre-Vincent has lived in Cumberland since 2017, and has two children in the SAD 51 district. He is a member of the town’s Lands and Conservation Commission, Sustainability Committee and chair of the Cumberland Community Orchard Subcommittee.

Suresh has been a resident of Maine for 25 years, with the last 14 in Cumberland. He works for the U.S. Postal Service and has two adult daughters who graduated from Maine schools. Suresh is passionate about volunteering, and currently volunteers for his church and for the Chebeague and Cumberland Land Trust.

“As an immigrant, I am very happy to have enjoyed the wonderful ‘American Dream’ that this country offers,” Suresh wrote for his Meet the Candidates bio. “I would love to continue to see that same dream enjoyed by this community’s children.”

Sean Thurston was born and raised in Cumberland and is a retired member of the Coast Guard. His daughter attends Mabel I. Wilson School. Thurston runs a small business in the local area.

