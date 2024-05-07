Emily Allen’s story last week about the life and death of Kare Randall was a moving and outstanding piece of journalism, showing the humanity and vulnerability of a person many people in society might not otherwise see — someone who was trapped in a carceral system that dehumanizes people, many of whom, like Randall, were already let down by our unjust economic and social systems before being incarcerated.

The power of the piece comes from Randall’s family telling the story of this heart-breaking tragedy and its impact on those who loved him. I hope this reaches as many readers as possible, first to bear witness to the life of a man who should still be here, and to bring to light the brutality and abandonment of the prison industrial complex.

Andrew King

Portland

