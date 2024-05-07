People are not going to flood into Portland to see a new art museum building.
The Portland Museum of Art should use its expansion money to enhance exhibits. Appreciate the quality of the exterior we have and add to what is of value inside. There is need.
My brother was a vice president at the Art Institute and when I came to Chicago, he always wanted me to see certain exhibits, not new architecture added on.
Grace Braley
Portland
