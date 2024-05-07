GORHAM – Eugenia Mae Page, 91, passed away on May 2, 2024 after a brief illness. It’s a surreal thing to write an obituary for a woman that would first go to the obituaries every morning.

Eugenia was born and raised in Gorham. Actually, she was raised in South Windham, but it’s technically Gorham. It’s very confusing. She was the youngest of three children. Arriving after her brothers Hall Jr and Charles.

During her youth, she was a member of the Rainbow Girls. Attended The Youth Fellowship of the Presumscot Union, where she served as secretary treasurer and worship leader. Eugenia was also a lifelong participating member of the South Windham Community Church. She attended Gorham High School, graduating in 1952. While attending high school she was on the basketball team, a member of the student council, dramatics club, opera club and chorus. It was evident that her love for music continued throughout her life. Right up until the very end, she loved to improvise songs.

﻿After high school she went to work in Portland at the A&P warehouse in the billing department. Working on a contometer, after attending the Northeast Business School. Even though she left the “workforce” after getting married, her work continued as a housewife and mother of four, grandmother of two and great grandmother of one.

Eugenia may have not been a CEO of a company, but she was something more important. She was always there for anyone who needed her. You could always count on her to be kind, thoughtful and compassionate. Doing it with all a smile.

﻿She loved to can vegetables, make jars of jelly, bake banana bread and make many batches of her famous pickles. Like her mother, Eugenia loved to craft. Showing off her creations every year at South Windham Community Church Christmas Fair. She would often comment about how, after losing her eyesight, she missed crafting. Eugenia enjoyed scratching lottery tickets, and trips to Foxwoods Casino. And, for many years you could find her playing beano. Monday at the old Frederick Robie School in Gorham. Friday nights at the South Windham Rod and Gun Club. And in later years, Sundays you could find her at the Elks Club in Portland. Oh, and an occasional trip Saturday night to Rochester, NH. I guess it’s safe to say, she loved the game. As did her mother.

﻿In addition to her parents Hall and Vena Sawyer, she was predeceased by her husband Donald; first born son James; and her eldest brother Hall Jr and his wife Jean.

Eugenia is survived by her children, Steven Page of Washington DC, David Page of Los Angeles and Lisa (Page)Hicks and husband Michael Hicks of Gorham; grandchildren Heather and Kayla Hicks; great-grandchild Brayden Hicks; brother Charles Sawyer and his wife Jeanne; and her nieces and nephews. Not to be forgotten, David’s pup Houdini. Most importantly, her faithful companion cat Regina, because, there was never a furry friend that Eugenia didn’t love.

﻿The funeral service will be Saturday May 11, 2024 at 10 a.m. at Dolby, Blais & Segee Funeral Home 434 River Road, Windham. Burial will follow in Hillside Cemetery in Gorham.

﻿To express condolences or to participate in Eugenie’s online tribute, please visit http://www.dolbyblaissegee.com.

In lieu of flowers, please go out in Eugenia’s memory and do something kind for someone in need or

maybe call someone you haven’t spoke to in a while to see how they are doing or

be like Eugenia and invite them over for coffee,

a slice of banana bread and a good chat

﻿

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous