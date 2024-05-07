RUTHERFORDTON, NC/RAYMOND, ME – Ida Marie Brown Wills was born in Wood, Pa. on April 8, 1932, the daughter of Raymond and Julia Brongzeski. Ida passed away surrounded by her family on April 30, 2024.

﻿Ida was the baby of eight children, survived by her sister Elizabeth “Bettye” Bissell, 94. Growing up, Ida enjoyed theater, playing trombone and was a varsity basketball star at Robertsdale High School.

﻿In 1954, Ida married Paul F. Brown, Sr., a Korean War U.S. Army Air Force Veteran and electrical engineer. They resided in Paul’s hometown of Raymond, ME. She is survived by their five beloved children, Vicki Brown DeSmet of California, Paul Brown Jr. and wife Susan of Maine, Julie Watrous and husband Randy of Florida, Dr. Jonathan Brown and wife Lina Doeve of Missouri and Chrystal Libby Grace and husband Roger of North Carolina.

Ida was preceded in death by her husband Paul who passed away in 1986 at the age of 56. She went on to marry Emery Wills, a WWII U.S. Army Air Force Veteran and owner of family business Wills and Sons. Emery preceded her in death in 2014 at the age of 90.

﻿In addition to Ida’s five children, she is survived by numerous doting grandchildren and adoring great-grandchildren, Gregory DeSmet Jr., Stefani Grace, Gregory DeSmet III, Madix DeSmet, Paul Brown III, Rachael Brown, Ryder Brown, Henry Brown, Alana Brown, Stephanie Plummer, Dan Plummer, Rebekah Plummer, Ellie Plummer, Bronson Plummer, Beverley Plummer, Spencer Brown, Emily Brown, Rachel Watrous, Daniel Watrous, Gabriel Watrous, Rebekah Watrous, Sophia Libby and Cecilia Libby.

﻿In Maine, Ida received her cosmetology license in 1960 where she owned and operated Ida’s Beauty Salon in Raymond and Windham. She participated in beauty shows in New England with many famous hair stylists and still held her license as a practicing hair stylist 64 years later. Ida’s many accolades include: a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church Lady’s Guild, a 4-H leader for cooking, a sponsor of and volunteer with Sowing Seeds For Life food pantry in Sweden, ME and La Verne, Calif., a member of the Red Hats Society, a ski instructor at Raymond Recreation, a model in an annual charity fashion show, and a member of a bowling league.

Ida loved spending time with her family, traveling, gardening, playing cards and attending the Fryeburg Fair – where she always camped for the first week of October and was the last shuffleboard champion. She also greatly enjoyed wintering in Sarasota, Fla. at Sun N Fun and cherished her friends there from many northern states.

﻿Ida was dearly beloved by her family, patrons, and community. She will be remembered for her sweet demeanor, fresh pies, peanut butter fudge, beautiful flowers and love of all things chocolate. Ida was full of grace, a strong will to live, and was a true blessing to all who met her. She will be greatly missed.

﻿A viewing was held on May 4 from 2 – 4 p.m. at McMahan’s Funeral Home in Rutherfordton, NC. A funeral service in Maine will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, May 9 at the Hall Funeral Home, 165 Quaker Ridge Road in Casco with an hour of visitation before the start of the service. A committal service will take place at 10 a.m., Thursday, May 9 at the Raymond Village Cemetery, Mill St. in Raymond.

Condolences and tributes may be shared with Ida’s family at http://www.hallfuneralhome.net.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous