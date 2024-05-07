SACO – Kim Elizabeth Dennis, 68, passed away peacefully in her home on May 2, 2024. She was born in Waterville on Jan. 21, 1956, to Edgar and Patricia Boudreau. Kim cherished the happy childhood she had with her parents and four beloved sisters, creating a bond with her sisters that lasted a lifetime.

﻿Kim enjoyed a lifelong career in the hospitality industry. She served as general manager at Homewood Suites in Scarborough since it’s opening in 2007 and earned many awards for her outstanding leadership. Kim’s career in hospitality was a perfect fit because of her natural ability to care for everyone around her.

﻿Above all, Kim loved to spend time with her family. She shared 42 years of marriage with her devoted husband, Mark. Together, they raised two sons, Josh Dennis (Marie) of Salt Lake City, and Joseph Dennis of Portland, and took immense pride in watching them grow into the remarkable men they are today. She took outstanding joy in being Zachary and Alexander’s Grammy, both of whom inherited her bright and shining smile. She is also survived by her four sisters, Kathy Crawford of Eddington, Karen Davis of Hampden, Annette Betts of Holden, Anita Mower of Orrington, along with their families.

﻿Private services will be held for her family.

Kim leaves a legacy of love and warmth in the hearts of all who were privileged to know her.

﻿Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home 365 Main St, Saco are entrusted with her services.

﻿In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to:

Hospice of Southern Maine

390 US Route 1

Scarborough, ME 04073

