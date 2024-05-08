The Southern Maine Agency on Aging is seeking new volunteers to join its Agewell team. The organization is looking to train coaches for its A Matter of Balance program. The program helps older adults prevent falls and fall-related injuries, while gently exercising together and discussing concerns and solutions with peers.

The Agewell program, according to a press release, serves Cumberland and York counties, and its mission is to provide more classes by recruiting coaches in new towns across these counties.

A Matter of Balance training will occur 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 28 to May 30 at the main office in Biddeford, at the Sam L. Cohen Center. The Cohen Center is located at 30 Barra Road, Biddeford. Light refreshments will be provided.

For more information, contact the Agewell team at 207-396-6578 or email agewell@smaaa.org.

KFL closed

on May 23

Kennebunk Free Library will be closed all day on Thursday, May 23, to accommodate staff training. The library will resume regular hours on Friday, May 24, at 9:30 a.m. For more information, call 207-985-2173 or email kfl@kennebunklibrary.org.

Memorial Day

schedule of events

American Legion Post 159 announced the Memorial Day schedule for Kennebunkport:

21-gun salutes to fallen heroes

7:30 a.m. Cape Porpoise Memorial (Mill Road/Pier Road intersection).

8 a.m. Arundel Cemetery.

8:15 a.m. SP4 Terry Downs Memorial (Townhouse Corners).

8:45 a.m. North Street Cemetery.

Kennebunkport Memorial Day parade (sponsored by American Legion Post 159)

9 a.m. parade participants muster at the Masonic Hall.

9 a.m. High school band parade participants muster at school.

9:30 a.m. parade commences.

10 a.m. Parade returns to Dock Square for ceremony.

11 a.m. Wreath laying at American Legion Post 159.

Noon Legion barbecue for members and veterans.

School Around Us

fundraiser announced

School Around Us, a co-learning community based in Arundel, announced that is hosting a fundraiser for specific needs and that an anonymous donor will match donations. The matching donation campaign is happening through the end of May.

The campaign is focused on raising funds for scholarships, permanent outdoor learning spaces and upgrading its building to utilize more green energy.

Donations will be matched at any level. For example, a $5,000 donation will be matched at $5,000 providing a student in need with a year of tuition.

For more information, contact Cedar at 207-967-3143 or visit www.schoolaroundus.org/donate.

Gigi Georges to visit

Graves Library

Graves Memorial Library’s Patsy Bray Mahoney Lecture Series will host Gigi Georges, Ph.D, on Saturday, May 11, at 2 p.m.

Georges, according to a press release, turned to narrative non-fiction writing after a career in politics, public service, and academia. Her new book “Downeast” honors the lives of five young women and, through them, the paths of young women across rural America. It shines a light on the role contemporary rural women play in their communities.

A former White House special assistant to the president and U.S. Senate state director, she taught political science at Boston College, served as a program director for the Harvard Kennedy School, and managing director of The Glover Park Group — a leading national public affairs firm. Born and raised in Brooklyn, she lives with her husband and 11-year-old daughter in New Hampshire and Downeast Maine.

After the event, copies of the book will be available for sale and signing. The Graves Library snack team will provide light refreshments. Parking is available along Maine Street, the North Street Fire Station parking lot and Consolidated School (Route 9). Patrons are asked to enter through the white door in the parking lot.

Louis T. Graves Memorial Public Library is at 18 Maine St., Kennebunkport. For more information, call 207-967-2778 or visit www.graveslibrary.org.

Rummage sale

at First Parish

First Parish Unitarian Church will host a rummage sale on Saturday, May 18 (8-11 a.m.) and Sunday, May 19 (8-10:30 a.m.). The church is located at 114 Main St., in Kennebunk. On Sunday, sale items are $3/bag or box.

Fishermen’s group

offers youth memberships

At the April 2024 New England Fishermen’s Stewardship Association board meeting, the group voted to offer free NEFSA youth memberships to all interested persons under the age of 18. The initiative was unanimously approved.

According to a press release, “New England Fishermen’s Stewardship Association works to protect “sustainable American commercial fisheries for the future generations of harvesters to come is a top priority. As mentors to the next generation, we are enthusiastic about working with our youth on the water and off and serving as a resource, while building relationships across generations. One-hundred percent of the NEFSA staff and board members have years of experience in the commercial fishing industry, and we are excited to share our collective knowledge and work together for the next generation of U.S. wild harvesters.”

For more information, visit www.nefishermen.org/membership.

‘Fabulous Online

Auction’ begins

The First Parish Fabulous Online Auction has begun. Auction proceeds, according to a news release, help assure the preservation of First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church as a community space with a bell that rings every hour for all to hear and a clock on the steeple.

The auction features 60 items, gift certificates, artistic items, and social events, including a weekend at a Wells Beach cottage, camp at Ferry Beach, herb garden or perennial flowers. Patrons can find books, tour the Crane Mansion, join a sing-a-long, or a vegan dinner for six in a garden. Also offered are gift certificates from Outta The Box, Frinklepod Farm, Reiki Session, or Tai Chi for a month.

The last chance to bid is noon, Saturday, May 11. For more information, visit www.charityauctionstoday.com/bid/2024UUAuction.

AFIO announces

featured guest

The next meeting of the Association of Former Intelligence Officers will be held on Saturday, May 18, at 2 p.m., in Kennebunk High School’s Economos Hall. The featured speaker will be Jonathon Alpeyrie, who will look into the changing world as some nations are looking away from the United States and the West and focusing on other nations that are strengthening their own goals.

Alpeyrie will focus on the Ukraine, Haiti, the Middle East, and Mexico as areas of special interest. He will examine how the U.S. will be able to change itself to meet these challenges.

The program is open to the public and a question-and-answer period will follow the presentation.

Gardening Fun at

Frinklepod Farm

The School Around Us is hosting a community day open to all – Gardening Fun with Frinklepod Farm. On Friday, May 17, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. join the school at Frinklepod Farm. All learners, ages 5-14, and their families, are welcome.

Participants are invited to tour the farm, select a seedling and bring it back to the School Around Us campus for a day of gardening. Participants should bring a bag lunch, snacks and water bottle, dress for the weather and gardening. The cost is $30 per child (adult participants are free). Adult accompaniment is required for non-enrolled learners.

For more information, contact Cedar at 207-967-3143 or visit www.schoolaroundus.org/cdays to register.

Gently-Used Book

Sale is May 11

Saint David’s Episcopal Church at 138 York St. (Route 1 south) in Kennebunk will host its annual Gently-Used Book Sale on Saturday, May 11, from 8 a.m. to noon. The sale offers a varied selection of books for all ages. This year, there will be three raffle basket offerings: A brand new Kindle; a very hungry caterpillar; and a basket of popular adult books.

For more information, call 207-985-3073

Church on the Cape

to provide scholarships

Church on the Cape in Cape Porpoise is offering five paid Camp Mechuwana scholarships for interested students in grades 4-12. Scholarships for family camp programs and special needs campers are also available. Applicants do not need to be church members to apply and there are no income requirements.

Camp Mechuwana, according to a press release, is a United Methodist Church camp in Winthrop, Maine, that has hosted campers of all socio-economic and religious backgrounds for the past 75 years. Located on more than 200 acres of forest land bordering Lower Narrows Pond and Lake Annabessacook, the camp consists of nature trails, a boat dock, swimming area, cabins, a theatre, chapel, dining commons, basketball court, and a sports field.

For more information on the camp, visit www.mechuwana.org. For camp scholarship application information, email Diane Hutchins at dianeanderik@yahoo.com.

Boat registration

due annually

Maine residents must register their boat(s) and pay excise tax annually in their town of residence. Excise tax is calculated based on the length and year of the boat and the horsepower of the motor. All new boat registrations must be processed in person at the town clerk’s office. Residents are should bring a bill of sale and proof of sales tax when applicable. Renewals can be processed online through the state of Maine’s website www.maine.gov or in person at the town clerk’s office (boat owners must know their ME number or bring their prior registration so it can be renewed in person).

Non-resident boats – saltwater boats: It is state law that all boats located in Maine for more than 60 consecutive days must be registered. If a boat is in Maine more than 75 days during a calendar year, the non-resident must pay excise tax to the Maine town where the boat is principally moored, docked, or located before registration. If the boat is exempt from tax, a tax exemption form must be completed by the owner and submitted with registration application and registration fee.

Freshwater boats: All motorized watercraft on inland waters must display the Lake and River Protection sticker ( “Preserve Maine Waters“ sticker; also referred to a s “Milfoil” sticker). “Motorized watercraft” includes any boat with any type of motor including canoes with electric motors and personal watercraft. Owners of non-Maine registered boats are required to purchase and affix a new lake and river protection sticker every year.

The town of Kennebunk does not sell Lake and River Protection stickers, but they are available at select agents throughout the state including the Biddeford, Sanford and Wells town halls. More information about boat registration can be found on the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife website.

Community Yard

Sale is May 18

Kennebunk’s annual Community Yard Sale is scheduled for 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 18. The yard sale takes place at the Waterhouse Center at 51 Main St.

All assigned vendor spaces cost $10. Set up is at 7 a.m. and electricity is not available. For more information or an application, call the town clerk’s office at 207-604-1326.

Amateur Radio Society

meets at The New School

The New England Radio Discussion Society meets biweekly on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. throughout the year at The New School in Kennebunk. The club informally gathers to support and promote amateur (ham) radio. Wide-ranging discussion topics include: early and contemporary equipment, digital technology, internet integration, and striving for international contacts. Most meetings include a “tech talk” by a society member.

Upcoming meetings will be held May 14, May 28, June 11 and June 25. Those interested in amateur radio are invited to join.

The New School is located at 38 York St. in Kennebunk. For more information, contact Alex at 207-967-8812.

Graves Library offers

‘Stay and Play’

Louis T. Graves Memorial Public Library announced the launch of its newest program, Stay and Play, on Friday mornings at 10:45 a.m. According to a library press release, “Stay and Play is designed to provide a fun and educational activity for kids and their caregivers and offers a one-hour playtime that engages children with educational toys and promotes socialization.”

The program includes a variety of educational toys such as Puzzle Cubes, View-Master, Coloring Crafts, Photo Booth, I Spy Terrarium, and more. It is an opportunity for children to learn while playing, and caregivers can join in the fun, too.

Graves Memorial Public Library is located at 18 Maine St., Kennebunkport. For more information, call 207-967-2778 and ask for the Junior Room or visit www.graveslibrary.org.

Library to host

Fix-A-Bike

Kennebunk Free Library will host the Bicycle Coalition of Maine for a session of its Fix-A-Bike program on Monday, May 20, at 5:30 p.m.

According to the coalition, participants will be encouraged to, “be your own mechanic. Learn how to maintain your bike, fix a flat, pump up a tire, change a chain or cable, make shifting adjustments, and more, in a hands-on learning experience.”

Participants should bring their bicycles and be prepared to get dirty. The event will be held outdoors but may move inside in case of inclement weather. Should the program need to move inside, participants should be prepared to share a bike with another person for the hands-on portions.

The program is offered for youth, aged 13 and older, and adults. Space is limited. To register, visit the library calendar at kennebunklibrary.org.

The program is free and wheelchair accessible. Kennebunk Free Library is located at 112 Main St. in Kennebunk. For more information, call 207-985-2173 or email kfl@kennebunklibrary.org.

Author Monica Wood

to visit Kennebunk

Kennebunk Free Library announced that bestselling Maine author Monica Wood will visit on Tuesday, May 21, at 6 p.m. to discuss her new novel, “How to Read a Book.” Copies of the book will be available for purchase. Because space is limited, patrons are encouraged to register at kennebunklibrary.org. Standing room will be available for those who have not registered.

Wood is a novelist, memoirist, and playwright, recipient of the Carlson Prize for contributions to the public humanities in Maine, and the Maine Writers and Publishers Alliance Distinguished Achievement Award for contributions to the literary arts. “How to Read a Book,” has already secured translation rights in five countries. Her new play, “Saint Dad,” debuted in October 2023 at Portland Stage. Her previous novel, “The One-in-a-Million Boy,” was translated into 20 languages in over 30 countries.

For more information, call 207-985-2173 or email kfl@kennebunklibrary.org.

Friends group

plans nature walks

Friends of Hope Cemetery and Woods announced the schedule for walks with a Maine naturalist in Hope Woods. Those interested are asked to meet at the trailhead Saturday, May 18 at 10 a.m. or Sunday, June 16, at 1 p.m. for a an informative walk on the accessible trail.

For more information or to register, email friendsofhcw@gmail.com or call 207-387-9100. More walks will be scheduled through November.

Doane featured at

First Parish concert

Violinist Dr. Patrick Doane and pianist Andrius Žlabys will perform in Kennebunk on Friday, May 10, at 7 p.m. at First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church. The two musicians, also composers, will perform their own works in addition to music by Prokofiev and Brahms.

Doane, a Kennebunk native, has served as concertmaster and soloist with numerous orchestras, and has performed many recitals throughout the Northeast, according to a news release. He regularly plays with the New Haven, Hartford, and Harrisburg symphony orchestras. Doane received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Juilliard, and recently received his doctorate degree from The Graduate Center CUNY in New York City.

Žlabys is a Grammy-nominated artist who has received international acclaim for his appearances with many of the world’s leading orchestras, including the New York Philharmonic, Boston Symphony Orchestra, Cleveland Orchestra, and Rotterdam Symphony.

Doors will open at 6:30 for the 7 p.m. concert. A $25 donation will be accepted at the door. To view the concert online, register at www.uukennebunk.org/piano-concert.

For more information, call 207-967-2400.

Wildlife refuge

photo contest

The Friends of Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge is accepting photo submissions through June 15 for the Fourth annual Sense of Wonder Photo Contest.

The contest is an event popular for those who visit the refuge trails and roadside marsh views, encounter wildlife, and show recreational activities of their families and friends. Jurors will look for imagery that represents all seasons so photos taken in previous years are welcome. This contest is open to all ages. Only images taken on refuge property are eligible for entry.

The Friends will accept up to three images from any camera type including cell phones and any photographic style including black and white, high dynamic range alterations, and any artistic changes by the artist. Since the 12 winning images will be reproduced in a calendar format, submit only horizontal or landscape-oriented images. Only high resolutions at 300-600 dpi and 2550 x 3300 pixels minimum are accepted.

Twelve winning images will be selected for the 2025 Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge calendar available for sale by the Friends late summer.

Visit friendsofrachelcarsonnwr.org/photo-contest to submit up to three items until June 15.

The Friends support the Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge in its mission to preserve land for migratory birds and local wildlife . The refuge is located in York and Cumberland counties and consists of 11 divisions totaling more than 5,600 acres scattered throughout the towns of Kittery, York, Ogunquit, Wells, Kennebunk, Kennebunkport, Biddeford, Saco, Old Orchard Beach, Scarborough, and Cape Elizabeth.

The Center seeks

scholarship apps

The Center is accepting applications for the 2024 Hartley Lord Scholarship. The scholarship is awarded to an outstanding student or individual who has chosen to pursue a degree or certification in a field that focuses on the well-being and needs of the senior members of our society.

The Center, according to a press release, advances the well-being and quality of life for older adults, and the Hartley Lord Scholarship aims to recognize and empower students who demonstrate academic excellence and a passion for improving the lives of older adults. With a focus on fields such as gerontology, social work, nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy, healthcare administration, and related disciplines, The Center seeks to award the Hartley Lord Scholarship to a future leader who will drive positive change in senior care and advocacy.

Interested applicants must submit the Hartley Lord Scholarship application, along with one letter of recommendation, to The Center’s Scholarship Committee no later than June 1. Applications can be found on the Community Outreach tab at seniorcenterkennebunk.org, or by contacting Rayanne Coombs at 207-967-8514 or rayanne@seniorcenterkennebunk.org.

Photography contest

at Brick Store Museum

The annual Brick Store Museum photography contest returns after an eight-year hiatus. The contest is open for submissions, until May 15.

Photographs can be entered in one of five categories: Kennebunk, Travel, Nature, Abstract, or a special category for Youth (12 or under). Winners will be selected from each category. Each participant may submit a maximum of three entries. Three artists from southern Maine will serve as the judges. The museum typically receives over 100 images for consideration.

The contest’s motto is Capture Culture. The museum asks amateur photographers of all ages to participate in the documenting of the world in the 21st century. Edith Barry, the founder of the Brick Store Museum, was an artist and world traveler. In over 60 years of travels, she photographed the places she visited – as close as Kennebunk, and as far as Singapore.

Photographers of all ages are invited to enter up to three photographs. Each entry must consist of a digital image and entry form. Every image entered will appear on the Brick Store Museum’s website for viewing. Winning photographs, including Visitor’s Choice, will be displayed in the museum’s Patsy Bauman Contemporary Gallery this summer.

For more information on the contest and rules, visit https://brickstoremuseum.org/engagement/bsmphotocontest/ or call 207-985-4802.

Astro Society

hosts star parties

The Astronomical Society of Northern New England has set its schedule for public Star Parties through August and invites the public to attend. The society operates its own observatory, the Talmage Observatory at Starfield, on Route 35, in West Kennebunk.

At the Star Parties, the public, as well as society members, are most invited to observe the heavens through club telescopes, as well as member telescopes. Stars, visible planets, and deep-sky objects can all be viewed. Experienced society members are on hand to guide the observing, explain what is being seen, and answer questions. There is no fee.

The Talmage Observatory at Starfield opens at 7:30 p.m. for the events. For directions, visit http://asnne.org/where-to-find-us.php.

Dates for upcoming Star Parties: June 8; July 5 (rain date, July 6); and Aug. 9 (rain date, Aug. 10).

The Astronomical Society of Northern New England is a local association of amateur astronomers that meets monthly at the New School in Kennebunk. Meetings are on the first Friday of each month. For more information, visit ASNNE.org.

Legion Post 74

schedules meetings

American Legion Webber Lefebvre Post 74 in Kennebunk holds meetings on the first Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. Legion Post 74 is located at 15 Water St.

Legion Post 74 is looking for new members. The Post participates in the May Day and Memorial Day parades, flag

retirement ceremonies with the Boy Scouts, furnishes a scholarship to the high school and participates in many other local activities and charities.

Concerts in West K!

announces lineup

The long-running Concerts in West K! series of acoustic music returns for spring 2024 with a line-up of traditional musicians from Canada, Ireland, and the U.S.

Young Cape Breton fiddler Doug Lamey comes to West Kennebunk for a concert on Sunday, May 19. Lamey has deep roots in Cape Breton music and culture. He is the grandson of legendary fiddler Bill Lamey, one of the pioneers in recorded Cape Breton fiddling. He has recently released his second album, “True North.” Lamey’s concert will take place at the West Kennebunk United Methodist Church, Sunday afternoon, May 19, from 3-5 p.m.

Finishing out the spring season will be a concert by Maine fiddler Frank Ferrel and Nova Scotia pianist Kimberley Holmes. The Farrel and Holmes concert is set for Wednesday, June 12, from 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Ferrel has contributed to more than two dozen albums, toured Scotland as a featured performer with the Celtic group, The Boys of the Lough, and appeared as a regular featured guest on the NPR radio program “A Prairie Home Companion.” His repertoire includes the full range of fiddle music from the Anglo, Celtic, and French traditions of New England and the Maritimes. He is a member of the North American Fiddlers’ Hall of Fame.

All shows take place at the West Kennebunk United Methodist Church, 160 Alfred Road, West Kennebunk. There is open seating for all concerts on a first-come, first-served basis. Admission is by $20 per person donation at the door. For more information, call Paul Wells at 207-985-2831.

Land trust announces

nature walk schedule

Kennebunk Land Trust released the dates for its Nature Walk series. The first Saturday of each month, the land trust hosts a nature walk on a different preserve following a different theme. Participants are invited to explore a new local preserve and enjoy nature in all seasons.

The walks are led by local Maine Guides and master naturalists, who take participants through the nature preserve and share knowledge and ask questions about the flora, fauna, and nature.

The walks are free of charge for all ages and held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Donations are accepted and well-behaved dogs are welcome. The schedule:

• June 1 – Butler Preserve

• July 6 – For All Forever Preserve

• Aug. 3 – Hope Woods

• Sept. 7 – Wonderbrook Park

• Oct. 5 – Mousam River Wildlife Sanctuary

• Nov. 2 – Butler Preserve

• Dec. 7 – For All Forever Preserve

The 2024 walk schedule subject to change with notice. For more information and to register, visit kennebunklandtrust.org.

Kennebunk Savings and Southern Maine Health Care are sponsors of the events.

Legion Post 159

meeting schedule

The monthly meeting of American Legion Post 159 in Kennebunkport is held on the first Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. All veterans and Sons of the American Legion are welcome to attend. Legion Post 159 is located at 102 Main St. (across from the police station) in Kennebunkport.

Future meeting dates are June 6, July 11, Aug. 1, Sept. 5, Oct. 3, Nov. 7 and Dec. 5.

For more information, call 967-2400.

