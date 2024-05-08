An improper hose connection from a delivery gasoline tanker to an in-ground storage tank at Friendly Gas, 925 Main St., in downtown Westbrook Tuesday caused an estimated 80-gallon fuel spill.

Westbrook City Administrator Jerre Bryant said Wednesday fuel flowed over the ground to a manhole at a Central Maine Power underground vault. “Gasoline and electricity don’t mix,” Bryant said.

He said power initially was shut off on a long stretch of Main Street, impacting traffic signals, and even Westbrook High School on Stroudwater Street lost power. Power in the immediate area of the spill was out for several hours.

Through-traffic on Main Street, from William Clarke Drive to Mechanic Street, was detoured.

Several businesses and other buildings in the area were evacuated.

Bryant said fuel did not get into storm drains or reach the nearby Presumpscot River.

Westbrook Public Safety responded to the scene along with crews from Central Maine Power, Maine Department of Environmental Protection and Green Site Services, an emergency response firm.

Bryant said the critical nature of the work was wrapped up by 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

