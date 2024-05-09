Westbrook bean supper – Saturday, May 11, 5 p.m., Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Two kinds of beans, coleslaw, hot dogs, American chop suey, bread, pies and beverages. $10, $5 children. Takeout available, order by Thursday at 2 p.m. by calling 854-9157.

Senior lunch – Wednesday, May 15, noon, St. Anne’s Church, 299 Main St., Gorham. Social time at 11:30 a.m. $4 suggested donation.

Community meal – Wednesday, May 15, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Face masks and social distancing.

Buxton bean supper – Saturday, May 18, 5-6 p.m., North Congregational Church of Buxton, 22 Church Hill Road, Buxton. Two kinds of beans, red hot dogs, coleslaw, chop suey, a roll, dessert, coffee and punch. $10, $5 ages 5-12, free under 5.

