Despite Marcelo Mayer’s third home run of the season, a comeback bid fell short for the Portland Sea Dogs in a 4-3 loss Wednesday night to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies at Hadlock Field.
Mayer hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, but the Sea Dogs left the potential tying and go-ahead runs on base.
Blaze Jordan was 1 for 4, extending his hitting streak to 16 games.
Hunter Dobbins took the loss, allowing six hits and two runs in five innings. He struck out four and walked one.
