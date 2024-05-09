Woodlawn Cemetery meeting

The Buxton Centre Cemetery Association for the Woodlawn Cemetery on Groveville Road will hold its annual meeting at 6 p.m. May 28 at Town Hall.

All lot owners, representatives and interested parties are welcome and encouraged to attend. Association members in attendance will elect officers, directors and an auditor.

For more information, including lot purchases, call association Secretary John Myers at 929-5806.

Bonny Eagle senior dinner

The SAD 6 annual senior citizens appreciation dinner is set for 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 16, at Bonny Eagle High School in Standish. Turkey will be served. Attendance is free. Reserve a spot by emailing srideout@bonnyeagle.org.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: