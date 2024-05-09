NORTH YARMOUTH – Henry Raymond Buchholz, of North Yarmouth, passed away peacefully at his home with his family at his side on April 28, 2024.

Henry was born to John and Katalin Buchholz in Bronx, NY July 4, 1930. He grew up in New York City and then upstate New York and in between lived in Germany with close relatives from ages 6-9. He returned to the States on the passenger ship Deutschland. As it turned out it was the last passenger ship to leave Hamburg before the war broke out.

Henry was proud to have served in the US Navy from 1949-1953 serving on various ships and submarines. He married his high school sweetheart Patricia Pohlman (Pat) in 1952 and together they had four children. He worked for Ma Bell as a lineman in New York and California. In the 60’s Henry and Pat entered into the nursing home business as owners and administrators in New Hampshire and Maine, including being the original builder/owner/administrator of Falmouth By The Sea in Falmouth, Maine.

Henry loved to travel. He and Pat enjoyed taking cruises in their younger years. He enjoyed golf trips with son Stevie and friends. He shared interest in history and politics with son Donny. Daughters Cheri and Kathy often spent time cooking and doing yard work with dad. He participated in organized sports such as legion baseball in New York state, and on a hockey league in Massachusetts. Henry enjoyed fishing, boating, snowmobiling, hunting, and later in life developed a passion for gardening.

Dad’s mind was sharp with quick wit right up to the end. He delighted in pushing and prodding till you would get stirred up enough to engage in a heated discussion. We kids called it the inquisition with his endless question/answer sessions. He could literally wear us out with his ever active mind.

As a member of the Brunswick Seventh-day Adventist church he developed a love for Jesus which gave him peace to face death.

He is survived by his children, Donald of North Yarmouth, Cheri and husband Bob of Norridgewock, Kathy of North Yarmouth, Stevie and wife Debbie of Norridgewock; 13 grandchildren, four stepgrandchildren; 15 great grandchildren, nine stepgreat grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Yarmouth, Maine on June 2 at 11 a.m. Friends and family are invited to gather at Henry’s home in North Yarmouth following the service. Condolences may be shared at FuneralAlternatives.net

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous