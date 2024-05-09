SCARBOROUGH/WORCESTER, Mass. – Jackie Petrillo passed away after a brief illness on May 6, 2024, in Worcester, Mass., where she had recently moved to live with her son Alan Petrillo and daughter-in-law Kristin Petrillo.

Jackie and her late husband, John Petrillo, raised Alan in the Portland area, where she was a beloved friend, teacher, and mentor to so many people for more than 50 years.

A native of Islip, NY, Jackie graduated from the Academy of St. Joseph in 1962 and St. John’s University in 1966. As a young teacher in New York City, she worked with and became friends with Patricia Petrillo, and met Pat’s brother John in 1968. Jackie and John married in 1970 and moved to Pine Point in 1971. Alan was born in 1973, and in 1978 the family moved to Cape Elizabeth, where she and John would live until 2004. Jackie’s friends and family can confirm that even after all those years in Maine, she never quite lost her New York accent or attitude!

Jackie was a special education teacher for more than 30 years. She began her career in Maine at the Sweetser residential school in Saco, and then taught at the Spurwink day school in Portland before joining the Cape Elizabeth public schools, where she became an institution. It is impossible to count how many lives Jackie touched over the years. Colleagues, parents, and generations of students can attest to how she helped them meet their most personal challenges with intelligence, empathy, humor, and grace.

In her retirement, Jackie had more time to indulge her love for gardening, reading, and her family, especially her grandchildren Ezra Petrillo and Julian Petrillo. Jackie worked part-time for many years at Nonesuch Books in South Portland, where she could share conversation and book recommendations with her many old and new friends. After John’s passing in 2022, Jackie maintained their Scarborough home until 2024, when she moved in with Alan and Kristin in Massachusetts. She promptly built warm relationships with the plants and birds in her new garden, and with new neighbors who shared her appreciation for a good book. While she lived with Alan and Kristin for far too short a time, Jackie will bless their home forever.

Jackie was predeceased by her parents, Edward Babor and Marguerite Nedell Babor, and her husband John. She is survived by son Alan, daughter-in-law Kristin, granddaughter Ezra, grandson Julian; brother-in-law Francis Wojcik, nephews Ronald Wojcik and Mark Wojcik, and nieces Michelle Magaudda and Gina Magaudda.

On Sunday, May 12, there will be visiting hours for Jackie from 2 – 4 p.m. at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road in South Portland. A funeral service and modest reception will follow. She will be buried in a private ceremony at Riverside Cemetery in Cape Elizabeth at a later date.

Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of sending flowers, please make a donation to a charity or school that provides for children and adults with special needs

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous