PORTLAND – Jacqueline Odell Lemieux Hansen, 92, went home to be with her Savior Jesus Christ on May 4, 2024. Her loving husband, Walter, was at her bedside.

Jacqueline was born in Westbrook. She graduated from Westbrook High School, where she met her high school sweetheart, Walter Hansen. They began their 72 years of marriage in 1951. She was a founding member and long time parishioner of St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, Scarborough.

Jacqueline studied at the Massachusetts School of Art. As an accomplished artist, she contributed significantly to the art world through her painting, interior design and fiber art. She became a leading authority in the Waldoboro, Maine style of traditional rug hooking. Her business, Jacqueline Designs, brought much joy to many through teaching and designing patterns. In her retirement, she loved her Boston Red Sox and Celtics!

She is survived by her husband Walter; her sons Christian (Darlene) of Virginia, Gregg (Deborah) of Colorado and Michael (Elizabeth) of Auburn, and her daughter Heidi Flaherty (Peter) of Old Orchard Beach; her 13 grandchildren; and 17 great grandchildren.

We will come together at Hobbs Funeral Home in Scarborough to celebrate Jacqueline’s life on May 14. Visiting hours are from 3 – 6 p.m. For a full obituary and more information please visit http://www.Hobbsfuneralhome.com.

