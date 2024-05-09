Marjorie “Marj” Awalt

AUGUSTA – Marjorie “Marj” Awalt, 89, of Augusta, died peacefully at home with her loving family by her side on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

﻿Marj’s celebration service will be held on Friday, May 17 at 11 a.m. at Christ Church on the Common, 2 Dresden Avenue, Gardiner, Maine.There will be a catered lunch afterwards, much laughter and many stories about Marj. Come ready for a joyful noise.

﻿Arrangements and guidance are entrusted with Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine.

﻿Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website, http://www.staplesfuneralhome.com.

