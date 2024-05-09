Plant sale – Saturday, May 11, 9 a.m. to noon, Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, corner of routes 4A and 202, Buxton. Sponsored by the Buxton Garden Club and proceeds benefit a scholarship for a high school senior pursuing a career in horticulture.

Artisan craft fair – Saturday, May 11, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Cressey Road Christian Church, 81 Cressey Road, Gorham. Baked goods and perennial sale, local crafters, antiques and baked goods.

Two-day annual sale – Friday, May 17, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., and Saturday, May 18, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., books and plants, with baked goods on Saturday, First Parish Church, 1 Church St. Gorham.

Yard and bake sale – Saturday, May 18, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., West Cumberland United Methodist Church, 5 Upper Methodist Road, Cumberland.

Congin plant sale – Saturday, May 18, 9 a.m.-noon, Congin Elementary School, 410 Bridge St., Westbrook. Hosted by Congin Elementary PTO. To donate plants or pots, email ConginPlantSale@gmail.com.

Annual plant and bake sale – Saturday, May 18, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Tory Hill Meetinghouse, 1197 River Road, Buxton. Annuals, perennials, herbs, baked goods, green elephant table with used garden pots and tools, lawn sale items and books. Hot dogs for lunch.

Annual bake sale – Saturday, May 18, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., West Gorham Union Church, 190 Ossipee Trail, Gorham. Homemade pies, sweet breads, cookies, bars, brownies, whoopie pies, candy and some dinner dishes. May have plants and Rada knives.

Fairytale craft and vendor family event – Saturday, May 18, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Shaw Gym, 75 South St., Gorham. Call 602-9671 with questions.

