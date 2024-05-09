Library friends need books

The Friends of Walker Memorial Library, 800 Main St., are accepting donations of gently used books for its annual book sale in June.

Donations can be taken to the library lobby between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on two Saturdays: May 11 and May 18. The group is not accepting textbooks. For other options in delivering donations, email FriendsoftheWML@gmail.com.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on May 15, 1974, that Joanne Meserve, daughter of Carleton Meserve of 400 Saco St., was installed as worthy advisor of Westbrook Rainbow Girls in the Warren Phillips Masonic Temple.

