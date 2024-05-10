Cyber Safety for Parents

Pathway Vineyard Church is hosting a free informational event, “Cyber Safety for Parents,” on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon, aimed at Gray-New Gloucester parents.

The discussion aims to “(equip) parents to navigate the digital landscape with their kids,” according to its website. Register in advance at pathwayvineyard.churchcenter.com. The church is located at 10 Libby Hill Road in Gray. For more information, call 784-9500.

Community Day reminder

Gray’s second annual Community Day is set for noon to 3 p.m. May 19 at Pennell Park. There will be free food, games, gift cards and other prizes, fairy house building, a scavenger hunt and more.

Town staff and local organizations will be present to connect with the community. Chalk artists will decorate the pavement and cooks will compete in the chili cook-off. For more information, go to the Gray Community Day Facebook page or email GCD@graymaine.org.

Free bike safety rodeo

American Legion Riders from Post 86 will put on a free bike safety rodeo on June 1 at 10 a.m. Volunteers are needed and donations of used bikes are welcome.

The rodeo is an event to teach kids how to ride and care for their bikes, with a skills course, and cosponsored by the Bicycle Coalition of Maine. There will be a raffle for bike and helmet giveaways, too.

It will be held at the post at 15 Lewiston Road. Call 657-4884 for more information.

Welch’s summer camp

Kids entering grades 2-7 are invited to join Welch’s Warriors sports and physical activity summer camp. Helpers going into grades 8-10 are also welcome to volunteer.

Activities include hiking on Libby Hill trails and playing skill-building and active games, taking place at Gray-New Gloucester Middle School.

The camp will have two sessions offered June 24-28 and July 29-Aug. 2. Register for $250 at gngrec.com. Email recdirector@newgloucester.com with any questions and to volunteer as a helper.

