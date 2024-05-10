Last year, after a yearslong process of doctor’s visits and misdiagnoses, I was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s at the age of 53. As a widowed mother of three teens, this was a devastating development. Fortunately, I am able to take advantage of new treatments to slow the progression of this disease and give me more time with my family. Initially, I was deemed too young to participate in any trials or studies. Moreover, I was denied, three times, by my insurance company to get access to the prescribed treatment, Leqembi.
Lawmakers will soon reconvene to decide what bills will receive funding, and I strongly urge them to support L.D. 1577, which would require insurance coverage of biomarker testing. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, biomarkers offer one of the most promising paths to improve dementia detection, diagnosis and treatment. Yet, insurance coverage fails to keep pace with innovations and advancements.
Continued progress around blood-based amyloid biomarkers is likely to lead to new Alzheimer’s diagnostic tools within the next few years. Access to these tools can reduce the amount of time it takes to receive a diagnosis, which saves money and enables access to treatment and care. For other diseases, like cancer, biomarker testing helps connect patients with the right treatment at the right time.
On behalf of the 29,600 Mainers living with Alzheimer’s, please join me in calling on our lawmakers to ensure this critical bill receives funding.
Tracey Collins
Saco
