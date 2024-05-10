I appreciate your comprehensive article about Portland Museum of Art’s proposed expansion, necessitating demolition of a designated, historic building. PMA, led by at least one elite earning an astronomical salary (despite a “voluntary” reduction), has lost its way.

Museums exist to preserve primarily, in turn, to serve the populace. The proposed addition preserves nothing, serves nothing, for anyone. I would rather see PMA dismantle the soulless I.M. Pei edifice (certainly not the Smithsonian’s East Wing!) before embarking upon expansion.

John Edwards

Falmouth

