I appreciate your comprehensive article about Portland Museum of Art’s proposed expansion, necessitating demolition of a designated, historic building. PMA, led by at least one elite earning an astronomical salary (despite a “voluntary” reduction), has lost its way.

Museums exist to preserve primarily, in turn, to serve the populace. The proposed addition preserves nothing, serves nothing, for anyone. I would rather see PMA dismantle the soulless I.M. Pei edifice (certainly not the Smithsonian’s East Wing!) before embarking upon expansion.

John Edwards
Falmouth

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles