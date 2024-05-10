FREEPORT – Jerry Edson, 82, died Wednesday April 24, 2024, at his home surrounded by family, after a long battle with cancer.

He was born Feb. 7, 1942, in Winchendon Mass., oldest of five children to Edwin G. Edson Sr. and Helen Burgess. He is survived by one sister, Vicky Gauthier of Massachusetts.

At age ten his family moved to Florida where he grew up and married June Knight, the love of his life, they were married for 63 years. They had two children, Terri and her husband Robert Junkins, and Jay “Bud” Edson; four grandchildren, Matthew and his wife Lindsey, Jacob and his girlfriend Kaelee, Jennelle and Samantha; and two great grandchildren, Sadie and Emma.

He worked at Florida International University in Miami, Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Fla. Moved to Tennessee and worked at Vanderbilt University. Moved to Maine and worked at Maine Medical Center in Portland where he retired after 24 years.

Jerry loved bowling, golf, fishing, and spending time with family.

Services will be private.

To offer sympathies and share caring memories please visit http://www.brackettfh.com to view Jerry’s online memorial.

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made to:

the American Cancer Society

