BRUNSWICK – It is with great sadness that the Dudley family announces the death of our beloved mother, Flavia Marie Dudley, 92, who passed away on May 1, 2024, at Midcoast Hospital in Brunswick.

Flavia Fortin-Dudley, a woman of remarkable talent and resilience, was born on Sept. 2, 1931, in Brunswick. She was the youngest of 12 children to Joseph R. Fortin and Alice M. Fortin. Her academic journey was a testament to her dedication, as she graduated from Saint John’s Catholic School in 1946 and achieved a significant milestone by graduating from Brunswick High School in 1950 with high honors. Her musical prowess was evident from a young age, as she was a gifted operetta soprano who not only participated in school plays but also lent her voice to the church choir.

Flavia’s professional journey was diverse and filled with dedication. She began her career at the Varney Mill at Fort Andross, where she worked in administration and assisted Doctor Hanley Sr. Her commitment to public service led her to employment with the Brunswick Water District and the town of Brunswick. She also contributed her skills to the Taylor Shoe Co. in Freeport in the clerical department, showcasing her versatility and adaptability.

In the summer of 1954, Flavia met the love of her life, Thomas Fleming Dudley, at Splendid Tea and Ice Cream Parlor in Brunswick.

In September 1955, Flavia relocated to South Ozone Park, NY, to live with her sister, Gemma, to be near Tom. She was employed in New York City by Chase Manhattan Bank. Flavia and Tom were married on Jan. 14, 1956, at St. Clements Church in South Ozone Park, NY. After marriage, Flavia worked as a statistical typist and translator at the Federal Aviation Administration. In the late 1960s, she was employed part-time as a Computer Operator for Double Day Publishing in Garden City, NY. Upon the birth of her first child, Flavia became a full-time stay-at-home mother, which she considered her most important role.

Flavia’s greatest joy and accomplishment in life was her family. She took immense pride in successfully raising her three sons, Michael, Thomas, and Daniel, and her daughter, Alice. Her role as a mother was not limited to providing love and care, but she also took on the responsibility of home care for her daughter with special needs, demonstrating her selflessness and dedication.

For the first 20 years of her marriage, Flavia Dudley was a Navy wife. Upon her husband Tom’s retirement from the United States Navy in late 1971, the Dudley family settled in Brunswick.

Tom and Flavia’s whirlwind relationship lasted a lifetime and ended upon Tom’s death on June 1, 2018.

Flavia was also predeceased by her parents, Joseph R., and Alice M. Fortin; and her eleven siblings, Marie Anne (Quellette) Delisle, Therese Fortin, Geraldine Masse, Emilienne Lavigne, Joseph A. Fortin, Gabrielle Fortin, Gemma Seyfried, Justine Fortin, Rita Fortin, Francois G. Fortin, and Chanel Fortin.

Flavia Dudley is survived by her four children, Michael Dudley of Sanford, Alice Dudley, Thomas K. Dudley of Brunswick, and Daniel Dudley of Morrisville, NC; several beloved nieces and nephews; and her childhood friend Rachel Lamarre.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at 11 a.m. at Saint John’s Church-All Saints Parish Church, 39 Pleasant Street in Brunswick with Interment to follow at St. John’s Cemetery, Brunswick.

The family is grateful to their brother, Thomas, for the care and devotion given to our parents over the past several years and to the staff of Mid-Coast Hospital for their dedication to the comfort and care of our mother.

The memory of Flavia Dudley’s compassion, kindness, and high spirit will forever remain in our hearts.

Arrangements are in the care of the Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal Street, Brunswick where Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com

Memorial donations may be made to:

Saint John’s School

37 Pleasant St.

Brunswick, ME 04011

Copy the Story Link