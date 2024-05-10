BRUNSWICK – John Charles Warner, 77, of Brunswick, went home to be with his savior on Feb. 19, 2024, at Maine Medical Center, surrounded by his family.

There will be a graveside service June 8, 2024, at Oak Grove Cemetery, south side, in Bath at 1 p.m. Following will be fellowship at Open Bible Baptist Church, 12 Lenfest Lane, North Bath.

Donations in John’s memory may be made to:

New England Donor

Services NED.org.

Copy the Story Link