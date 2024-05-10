EAST HARTFORD, Conn. – John Frederick “Rick” Bean, 80, of East Hartford, Conn., beloved husband of the late Gail Anne (Wendell) Bean died peacefully on Saturday, April 27, 2024, at home with his family.

Rick was born in Lubec, Maine on April 2, 1944, son of the late John and Margaret (Tassel) Bean. He grew up in Brunswick and was a graduate of Brunswick High School. Rick met Gail in 1968 and they were married just three months later in Andover, Conn. Together they settled in East Hartford, where he has lived since.

Rick worked as a Quality Control Manager in the Aerospace industry for EVO America. He retired in 2017 after many years of service. In his retirement, Rick and his wife enjoyed traveling and took many cruises to England, Scotland, Bermuda, and throughout the Caribbean. He also enjoyed playing his Fender electric guitar.

He leaves his son, John E. Bean of East Hartford; his grandchildren, Katherine Bean, Eliza Bean, Madeleine Bean, and Gavin Bean; his brother, David Bean and his wife Connie of Brunswick, his sisters, Ellen Bean of Brunswick and Joann Rubin and her husband James of Amadus, Va., his sister-in-law, Judy Bean of Topsham; and his best friend, Wanda Trogden of Old Saybrook.

He was predeceased by his son, Scott Bradford Bean; and his brother, Scott Bean. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, 11 a.m., at the Mad River Cemetery, Upper Mad River Rd., Thornton, NH.

For online condolences please visit http://www.carmonfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers,

memorial donations may be made to:

Loaves & Fishes

Ministries Inc.

646 Prospect Ave.

Hartford, CT 06105

Copy the Story Link