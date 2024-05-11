Victoria Bossong fell short of reaching the Olympic individual entry standard in the 800-meter run Saturday at the Philippine Athletics Championships.

The 5-foot-6 Bossong, a Cheverus High graduate, won the 800 in 2 minutes, 9.56 seconds at PhilSports Track Oval in Pasig. However, she fell short of the Olympic entry standard time of 1:59.03.

Bossong, who grew up in Cumberland and runs at Harvard, is trying to earn a spot on the Philippine national team and compete in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

To get to Paris, Bossong must also obtain dual citizenship, which she said in a text message could happen by the end of the weekend.

Her fastest time in the event (2:00.92) came in the finals at the Pepsi Florida Relays in late March.

Bossong was one of 13 athletes competing in the championships while representing FilAm Sports, a consulting group that provides support for Filipino-American athletes.

