The third annual dog fashion show was held Saturday in Congress Square Park in Portland, to the delight of the nearly 100 people, and pets, in the audience. Photos by Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer
Posted
Share
SCROLL
Tulip, a 2-year-old mixed breed, stands for a treat from owner Patti Lacomb of Portland during a pet fashion show Saturday at Congress Square Park. The third annual event was co-organized by Friends of Congress Square Park and artist Selina Chan, owner of Tealight Studios — a purveyor of dog accessories like bandanas and bowties plus dog-themed artwork. About 100 people filled the park to watch about a dozen canine contestants show off their styles.
Winnie, a golden retriever from Falmouth, mugs for the camera during the dog fashion show.
North Berwick residents Colleen Young and Jason Marineau hold Maple and Birch, both Husky-mixes, by their leashes at Congress Square Park before the start of a dog fashion show and parade.
Portland residents Kelli Parker and Jeff Rieck present corgis Nugget and Pop Tart onstage during the fashion show.
Audience members take photos of Tony Conroy and Winston, a 4-year-old longhaired dachshund, as they sport matching New York Yankees uniforms.
Mr. Pemberton, a 13-year-old, three-legged pug from Scarborough, was one of three judges for a pet fashion show at Congress Square Park on Saturday. His counterparts were hooman.
Colleen Young and her Husky mix Maple stride across the so-called catwalk during a dog fashion show Saturday at Congress Square Park. The event, the third of its kind, was well attended with about 100 people seated around the park.
The field of contestants stand on stage at the conclusion of a pet fashion show Saturday at Congress Square Park. No winners were named, but each contestant received a gift bag from Tealight Studios. Many more dogs were in attendance in the audience.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.