BOSTON — Rafael Devers hit a tiebreaking, two-run double in the eighth inning to lift the Boston Red Sox to a 4-2 victory over the Washington Nationals on Saturday.
Wearing their alternate bright-yellow jerseys with powder-blue lettering, numbers and caps, the Red Sox snapped a three-game losing streak with just their second victory in eight games.
Devers hit his two-out double over the head of left fielder Eddie Rosario off Robert Garcia (0-2) after Tyler O’Neill was intentionally walked with Rob Refsnyder on second.
Chris Martin (2-1) worked a scoreless inning and Kenley Jansen got three outs for his sixth save, the 426th of his career.
Wilyer Abreu hit a solo homer and Jarren Duran added an RBI double for Boston.
Rosario and Joey Meneses each hit a solo homer for the Nationals, with Meneses getting his first this season.
Meneses hit a 2-2 sweeper from Copper Criswell over the Green Monster, putting the Nationals ahead 1-0 in the second. When he rounded second base, he looked at the Nats’ dugout, spreading his arms with a wide smile on his face.
Abreu tied it with his shot into Washington’s bullpen an inning later before Rosario hit a fly ball in the fifth that barely cleared the 37-foot Monster, bouncing off the top before caroming toward the left-field foul pole.
Washington starter Jake Irvin allowed two runs on four hits and struck out six without a walk in the longest start of his two-year career.
Duran’s double tied it in the fifth after David Hamilton reached on a fielder’s choice when he failed to get a sacrifice down, but made up for it by stealing second.
Criswell struck out a career-best nine over five innings, giving up two runs and three hits.
Entering the day, Boston’s starters had an MLB-best 2.39 ERA. Overall, the staff had a 2.78 ERA, lowest by the club at this point in a season since 1920.
