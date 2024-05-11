BASEBALL

Rhylan Thomas and Kevin Parada each singled home two runs during a five-run rally in the seventh inning, and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies overcame a 5-1 deficit to beat the Portland Sea Dogs for the fifth day in a row, winning 10-7 Saturday afternoon in an Eastern League at Hadlock Field.

Jeremiah Jackson added a two-run homer as Binghamton feasted on Portland’s bullpen. Sea Dogs starter Isaac Coffey struck out six and allowed just one hit, but he also walked five and exited after four innings.

Portland took a 5-1 lead in the third inning on an RBI single by Tyler Heineman and a three-run homer by Alex Binelas. Binelas, Roman Anthony, Nick Yorke and Phillip Sikes all had two hits for the Sea Dogs.

TENNIS

ITALIAN OPEN: Fifteen days before he is scheduled to play in what will likely be his final French Open, Rafael Nadal is so unsatisfied with his level of tennis that he’s still debating whether or not to go to Roland Garros.

Advertisement

Nadal’s surgically repaired hip and his 37-year-old legs didn’t provide him with the necessary means to be competitive Saturday, as ninth-ranked Hubert Hurkacz overwhelmed the 22-time Grand Slam champion in a 6-1, 6-3 victory in the third round of the Italian Open in Rome.

In the women’s tournament, top-ranked Iga Swiatek beat Yulia Putintseva 6-3, 6-4, and Naomi Osaka defeated No. 11 Daria Kasatkina, 6-3, 6-3.

SOCCER

ENGLAND: Manchester City stayed in control of the Premier League title race by winning 4-0 at Fulham.

City extended its unbeaten run to 33 games and only has to win its final two matches – at Tottenham on Tuesday and at home against West Ham on May 19 – to capture an unprecedented fourth straight English top-flight title.

n Burnley was relegated from the Premier League when Micky van de Ven’s 82nd-minute goal earned Tottenham a 2-1 comeback victory in London.

Advertisement

The result kept Tottenham in the hunt for Champions League qualification by trimming its gap to fourth-place Aston Villa to four points. Both teams have two games left.

HOCKEY

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Connor Bedard scored twice and Canada opened its title defense by beating Britain 4-2 in Prague.

– Staff and news services

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »