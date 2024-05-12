LIMINGTON – A graveside service for Willard Boothby, 93, who passed on Jan. 12, 2024, will be held on Saturday May 18 at 11 a.m. at North Limington Cemetery, Route 25, Limington. The full obituary is available at mainefuneral.com

Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.