ArtWalk Gardiner 2024 emerges from 5-8 p.m. this Friday, May 17. The event runs Fridays through Aug. 16, plus a bonus event on Dec. 6.

These evenings of art and celebration feature unique works by a variety of local artists and craftspeople, including painting, printmaking, photography, ceramics, handmade books, jewelry, textiles, sculpture and beyond, according to a prepared release. The artists and their work will be located in shops, galleries, artists’ studios and other venues throughout historic downtown Gardiner. There will be live music throughout the evening and a raffle for a chance to win an original piece of art made by one of ArtWalk’s participants for anyone who visits 10 or more event locations. To participate, pick up a map when you arrive at the event.

ArtWalk Gardiner was established in 2005 by Artdogs Studios in collaboration with a handful of artists from the Gardiner area. Their mission is to encourage community appreciation of the arts, connect local artists to the general public, create sustainable networks that support local artists, increase awareness of local arts organizations, and foster the creative economy through regular exhibitions and events in historic downtown Gardiner.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: