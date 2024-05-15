STANDISH – Barbara Ellen Meserve, 80, of Standish, passed away on Mother’s Day, May 12, 2024 with her family by her side.

Barbara was born in Portland and grew up in Cape Elizabeth and South Portland. She attended cosmetology school in Portland and opened up her own beautician shop in Gorham, the Pink Poodle. She kept the shop until she began her greatest job of raising her sons. She met her husband on Watchic Lake in Standish when they both were teens and married in 1963. They made their home in Standish where they raised their four sons and became the matriarch of the family. Her strength, resolve and the ability to make everyone feel welcome and part of her extended family was one of her strongest traits and greatest joys. They lived in their home in Standish for 50 years before renovating the family cottage on Watchic where they met.

Barbara was endlessly proud of her children and their families who she and Maynard modeled a strong sense of strength, values and community. When not being a spectacular wife, mother and grandmother, her love of food and serving others led her to run the school lunch program at Bonny Eagle High School, open her own catering business as well at excelling at various customer service roles in town. She spent much of her time working on and helping others learn various fiber arts such as knitting and crocheting hats and scarves to give away to those that needed them, as well as sewing and quilting. She was a skilled manager of planning and keeping track of all the celebrations and holiday events in the family. She is best known for her endless baking and preparing spectacular meals for those she loved. She loved having her family all together at the lake and that’s how she left the world, with her entire family surrounding her. One of her greatest joys about retirement was wintering in Pawley’s Island, S.C. for several years where she and Maynard loved walking the beach and exploring the area along with their beloved dog Hannah.

Barbara leaves behind her husband of 60 years, Maynard Meserve; their sons Michael Meserve and his partner John Heath, of Portsmouth N.H., Greggory Meserve and Shirley of Waterboro, Todd Meserve and Barbara of Gorham, and Christopher Meserve and Veronica of Standish; grandchildren Greggory Meserve of Carrol Plantation, Ashley Winn and her fiancé Matt Byrd of Limerick, Riley Anthony and Michael of Saco, Reba Walton and Andrew of Steep Falls, McKenzie Akbulak and Cem of Biddeford, Shawna Clift and Sam of Windham; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews; and countless friends. Of special mention is her cousin and best friend Janet Sullivan of Raleigh, N.C. She also leaves her sister, Paula Doone of Oakland.

She was predeceased by her parents Lee and Phyllis Doone; and her brother, Lee Kimball Doone.

Visiting hours will be held on Monday, May 20 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Rd., South Portland.

A private interment at Brooklawn Memorial Park in Portland will be made at a later date.

Condolences may be expressed online at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation made in her name to St. Jude’s Children Hospital

(St. Jude’s)

or an organization

of your choice.

