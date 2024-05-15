Mother’s Day is in the rearview mirror and Memorial Day is coming up quickly. That means the championship month of June is right around the corner and the spring sports season doesn’t have long to go until the biggest events will be held.

For Scarborough Red Storm athletes, another exciting week is in the books and this week features an abundance of compelling action.

Here’s a look back and a glimpse ahead:

Baseball

Scarborough’s baseball team bounced back from its first loss by defeating host Bonny Eagle (3-1) and visiting Westbrook (12-3) and Biddeford (5-2) to improve to 10-1 and first in the Class A South Heal Points standings heading into Thursday’s showdown at preseason favorite Falmouth (see our website for game story).

Against the Scots, Erik Swenson threw an absolute gem, allowing just one unearned run on one hit while striking out 13. Cam Wellman paced the offense with two hits and two runs scored. In the win over the Blue Blazes, Mason Porter tripled twice, drove in five runs and pitched the final four innings. Tyler Archambault and Zak Sanders (the winning pitcher) added two hits apiece. Against the Tigers, Finn Coburn and Patrick McCue each had two hits and Ryan Shugars was the winning pitcher.

The Red Storm hope to avenge last year’s playoff loss when they visit Marshwood Saturday. Scarborough hosts Windham Tuesday of next week.



Softball

On the softball diamond, Scarborough was 7-5 and seventh heading into Wednesday’s game at South Portland (see our website for game story). Last week, the Red Storm lost at Portland (3-2) and at home to reigning state champion Windham (5-0). Monday, Scarborough pulled away late to beat host Westbrook, 12-5.

In the loss to the Bulldogs, the Red Storm’s first since 2005, Samantha Cote and Meghan Robinson scored the runs. Taylor Swalla had two hits and Cote doubled against the Eagles. In the victory, Cote doubled twice, tripled, scored three runs and drove in three and Alana Sawyer doubled twice and singled.

The Red Storm go to Sanford Monday and host Kennebunk Wednesday of next week.

Boys’ lacrosse

Scarborough’s boys’ lacrosse team fell to 4-5 with a 15-8 home loss to Yarmouth last Thursday. The Red Storm held an early 4-2 lead and were only down a goal, 5-4, at the half, but the Clippers erupted on an 8-1 run in the third quarter to pull away. Olin Pedersen had three goals, Sebastian Furr added two and goalie Ben Kerbel made 16 saves.

“(Yarmouth’s) a great team and I give them credit,” said Scarborough coach Zac Barrett. “They’re more talented. They overpowered us. We made a lot of mistakes and they took advantage, but I’m proud of how we came out first half and I’m proud of how we finished the game strong. We had chances at ground balls, at possessions, but against a team like that, you can’t afford to lose them. Ben played an incredible game in goal.”

The Red Storm (ninth in the Class A state Heals) return to action Friday at home versus Brunswick, then go to Gorham Monday of next week.

“We’re a young team just trying to grow and learn and unfortunately, it hurts,” said Barrett. “I feel pretty good about the rest of the year. I hope the Heal Points shake out in a way we can finish as high as we can.”

Girls’ lacrosse

On the girls’ side, the Red Storm were 3-7 and 14th in Class A following losses to visiting Cheverus (11-6) and Massabesic (9-8).

Madison Howes and Avery Larsen had two goals apiece versus the Stags.

Scarborough is back in action Tuesday of next week, at Bonny Eagle.

Outdoor track

On the track, Scarborough hosted Biddeford and Massabesic in a recent meet and both the boys and girls won decisively.

Tennis

Scarborough’s girls’ tennis team was 7-2 and fourth in the Class A South Heals after losses to Cheverus (4-1) and Kennebunk (3-2) and a 3-2 win over Sanford.

The Red Storm closed with matches versus Gorham and Windham.

The Red Storm boys were 8-2 and fourth in Class A South following recent victories over Cheverus (4-1) and Sanford (5-0).

The Red Storm with matches versus Gorham and Windham.

