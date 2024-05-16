Community parade signup

Registrations for the community’s annual parade are now being accepted, according to organizer John Myers.

The parade is held in conjunction with the annual Dorcas Fest and Tory Hill Meetinghouse lawn fair. The parade theme is “calling all friendly ghouls and goblins.”

It will step off at 11 a.m. Aug. 17 and march along River Road, ending at the intersection of routes 202 and 112 at Tory Hill.

Several participants have already registered, including the 30-piece Chandler’s Military Band, Miss Maine USA, Miss Maine Teen USA, and Girl Scout Troop 1354.

To register for the parade, call Myers at 929-6171, ext. 1118, or email jmyers@buxton.me.us.

‘Lost Pequawket Tribe’

Historian Brenton Hill will present at the Buxton-Hollis Historical Society’s meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, at 100 Main St. in Buxton.

Hill’s topic will be “The Lost Pequawket Tribe of Saco River.” The unique “locally-focused program” will explore the 12,000-year history of the first Americans along the Saco River. An announcement said the presentation will correct misunderstandings regarding the Pequawkets’ relationship with European settlers and discuss archaeological findings of their living sites and stone tools.

A donation is suggested at $10, $8 for seniors and $5 for students.

