FALMOUTH – Christina (Colello) Mortimer, 90, of Falmouth, died unexpectedly at home in her sleep on May 13, 2023.

“Tina” grew up near the Munjoy Hill section of Portland. She graduated from Portland High in 1951, receiving a Brown Medal. She graduated from Westbrook Junior College in the Medical Secretary program in 1953, receiving the Faculty Cup (valedictorian). In 1959, she married the love of her life, Robert Mortimer. In 1960, they moved to their forever home on the water in Falmouth, where she never tired of the view. They had three children shortly thereafter.

Her career started with nine years working for Dr. George Geyerhahn. After taking time off to raise her kids, she continued her career with Drs. Leonard and Monaghan, F.O.Bailey Antiques, and finally with 16 years at Orthopedic Associates.

In her retirement years, she traveled extensively to Europe, culminating in a family vacation at a villa in Tuscany. She was proud of her Italian heritage, and everyone looked forward to her Christmas Eve feast, especially “Nini’s soup.” She volunteered for the Southern Maine Agency on Aging in the Money Minders Program, becoming friends with many of the people she served. More than anything, she loved spending time with family at home and at Little Sebago Lake.

An avid reader and crossword puzzle solver, she was a constant learner. She was also an enthusiastic Red Sox and Celtics fan. When she wasn’t attending the games in person, she watched them on TV, often yelling at the screen when the game was on the line.

She was active in the antique business throughout retirement, working for several auction houses as well as setting up at hundreds of antique shows in Maine and New Hampshire, the last one being a Bath show in April. She and Bob enjoyed traveling throughout New England searching for treasures to enjoy themselves or sell.

She is survived by her three children, Karen Mortimer (Vaughn Partner) of Newcastle, Jeffrey Mortimer (Kathleen) of Weston, Mass., and Susan Mortimer (Jack Pannier) of Newton, Mass., former son-in-law and good friend, Michael Simensky; sister, Donna and her husband Wayne Giguere; as well as several nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind three grandchildren, Alex Mortimer and Josh Simensky of Manhattan, N.Y., and Kyle Mortimer of Weston, Mass.

She was predeceased by her father, Matthew Colello, mother, Flora Russo, stepfather, Ralph Russo; and brother, Donald Colello and his wife, Cathy.

Visiting hours will be Friday, May 17 from 4 to 7 p.m. at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave., Portland. Funeral Mass will be Saturday, May 18, at 11 a.m. at Holy Martyrs in Falmouth.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the

Animal Refuge League

of Greater Portland.

﻿https://arlgp.org

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous