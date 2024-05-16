PORTLAND – David Joseph Rundin, 57, of Portland, passed away on April 14, 2024. David grew up in the Libby Town neighborhood in Portland where he enjoyed running track with his brothers and playing ice hockey.

David is survived by his sisters Mary Schmidt and Margret Bearor; daughter, Jennifer Rundin-Hatch and husband Benjamin Hatch, daughter, Melissa Rundin and husband Brandon Williams; and granddaughter, Madeline Williams.

He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph C. Rundin, mother, Helen (Fox) Rundin; brother, Joseph C. Rundin, and brother, James P. Rundin.

Later in life, David enjoyed playing guitar, listening to music, and hanging out with his friends.

His burial will take place at his daughter’s home in Parsonsfield on Saturday, May 18 at noon.

