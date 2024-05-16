PORTLAND – David Joseph Rundin, 57, of Portland, passed away on April 14, 2024. David grew up in the Libby Town neighborhood in Portland where he enjoyed running track with his brothers and playing ice hockey.
David is survived by his sisters Mary Schmidt and Margret Bearor; daughter, Jennifer Rundin-Hatch and husband Benjamin Hatch, daughter, Melissa Rundin and husband Brandon Williams; and granddaughter, Madeline Williams.
He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph C. Rundin, mother, Helen (Fox) Rundin; brother, Joseph C. Rundin, and brother, James P. Rundin.
Later in life, David enjoyed playing guitar, listening to music, and hanging out with his friends.
His burial will take place at his daughter’s home in Parsonsfield on Saturday, May 18 at noon.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.