GORHAM – James “Jim” Morrison Worthley Jr. died on May 13, 2024 at the age of 92, surrounded by his family.

Dad was born on Oct. 10, 1931 in Portland to James M. Worthley Sr. and Mildred (Sweatt) Worthley.

Dad was predeceased by his wife of 57 years, Beverly Jean Worthley and is survived by his children, Susan Ann Curtis and her husband Dane of Gorham, David James Worthley and his wife Patty of Windham, and Cheryl Lee Nichols of Windham; grandchildren, Derek (Erin) Curtis, Sean (Lorena) Curtis, Brian (Katia) Worthley, Angela Worthley, Chad Legere, Matthew Nichols, Annita Douglas, Patrick Nichols and James Wood; 12 great-grandchildren as well as one on the way; and nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his very special friend and companion, Gloria “Jeannie” Christie whom he enjoyed spending his time with over the last 10 years.

We would also like to extend a big thank you for the wonderful care given by Gorham House and Compassus Hospice.

Visiting hours will be on Sunday, May 19 at 1 p.m. followed by the funeral at 2 p.m. at Dolby, Blais and Segee Funeral Home at 434 River Rd., Windham.

To express condolences or to participate in Jim’s online tribute, please visit http://www.dolbyblaissegee.com

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in dad’s name to Honor Flight of Maine

either on line at

Honorflightmaine.org or

Honor Flight of Maine,

P.O. Box 699,

Brunswick, ME 04011-0699

or to the

American Cancer Society,

1 Bowdoin Mill Island #300

Topsham, ME 04086

