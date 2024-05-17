State applies for federal grant to build wind port on Sears Island

The Mills administration said Friday it’s seeking $456 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation to build an offshore wind port at Sears Island, angering local opponents who say the state is bypassing an alternative at nearby Mack Point before a study analyzing both sites has even been started.

Gov. Janet Mills announced in February that Sears Island on Penobscot Bay is the preferred site to assemble and dispatch wind turbines to the Gulf of Maine. A study is set to be done assessing Sears Island and Mack Point, which is favored by many local residents because it already has an industrial area. Sears Island has been spared previous development attempts.

Mills said at the time that that port construction costs would be about $500 million.

The announcement that the state is seeking the money to develop Sears Island, with only a reference to “assessments of environmental impacts and alternative sites,” prompted criticism from two opponents to the siting of an offshore wind terminal there.

“My candid opinion is they have not been upfront with any of the people,” said Rolf Olsen, vice president of the board of Friends of Sears Island, which manages a portion of the island set aside for conservation.

David Italiaander, a board member of Friends of Sears Island, said he believes the state has never considered Mack Point.

“I would submit it was that way from the beginning,” he said Friday. “We knew it would be Sears Island and always would be Sears Island.”

A spokesman for the state Department of Transportation did not respond to a request for details about whether the money might be used to build a wind port at Mack Point if a study concludes it’s the superior site.

State officials said it has concluded that the Sears Island parcel is the “most feasible port development site” for location, logistics, cost and environmental impact. It cited an advisory group of port and offshore wind stakeholders, including the University of Maine, and technical and engineering analyses.

The Mills administration said it prefers Sears Island because the state owns the 100-acre site that would be used for the wind port and it offers deep water access. And unlike Mack Point, Sears Island would not have to be dredged to accommodate a port.

The project has divided environmentalists who support Maine’s foray into wind power to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, but disagree on where to build a port to support the project.

The state’s grant application also includes support to build a semi-submersible barge to accommodate the launching of foundations to anchor the floating offshore wind turbines in the Gulf of Maine.

The state will apply for permits later this year, providing opportunities for public comment. A decision on the grant is expected later this year.

This story will be updated.