I thought I was against the children’s museum building coming down to enable the Portland Museum of Art’s expansion, but I have changed my mind.

I believe that so many people are fighting to keep the old building because we don’t like the designs of the replacement. If the museum could come up with a design that inspires us all, I think we could let go of the old building.

I wonder if I’m right?

Brenda Frost

Scarborough

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: