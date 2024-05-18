I thought I was against the children’s museum building coming down to enable the Portland Museum of Art’s expansion, but I have changed my mind.

I believe that so many people are fighting to keep the old building because we don’t like the designs of the replacement. If the museum could come up with a design that inspires us all, I think we could let go of the old building.

I wonder if I’m right?

Brenda Frost
Scarborough

