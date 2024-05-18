The Maine Coast Waldorf High School closed its senior play, “Fahrenheit 451,” last week. The play, based on the Ray Bradbury novel by the same name, follows the internal struggle of Guy Montag, played by Wyatt Bruce, who works as a civil servant — book burner — in a dystopian society. Once he meets Clarisse, played by Grace Whittaker, he must choose to either continue his normal life or learn to think for himself. The seniors performed at the Meetinghouse Arts theater in downtown Freeport within the first full week of May. Photo by Sharyn Peavey, courtesy of Maine Coast Waldorf High School
