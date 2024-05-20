My family would like to endorse Bridget Cronan in the June 11 election for a position on the Falmouth School Board. My family has lived in Falmouth for the past 22 years. We have known Cronan and her family for all of this time.

Cronan has young children and is highly motivated to ensure that Falmouth schools offer high quality education; she is focused on academic rigor and curriculum development. She works in early childhood care/education and has a deep sense of what is important to deliver that service and meet the needs of the children and their families.

Cronan’s personality is really a good fit to being on the school board; she is committed to Falmouth community service, stewardship of resources, and hard work. Most importantly, she is honest, ethical and transparent. She has our vote; we hope you will consider doing the same.

Eileen F. Skinner

Falmouth

